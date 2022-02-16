Shell Lake

SHELL LAKE – Six candidates for the Shell Lake Schools Board of Education will advance to the general election on Tuesday, April 5.

Three seats were up for election for a three-year term that ends in April 2025. The candidates were incumbent board members Scott Smith (president), Jill Dunlavy and Jacob Anderson, and Christine L. Foust, Angie Bodzislaw, Paul King and Jonathan Brown.

The unofficial results of the Tuesday, Feb. 15 primary election (as of Wednesday morning) were as follows:

Smith: 138

Bodzislaw: 134

Anderson: 129

Dunlavy: 111

Brown: 50

Foust: 47

King: 35

The first six top vote getters advance to the general election.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments