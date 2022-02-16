SHELL LAKE – Six candidates for the Shell Lake Schools Board of Education will advance to the general election on Tuesday, April 5.
Three seats were up for election for a three-year term that ends in April 2025. The candidates were incumbent board members Scott Smith (president), Jill Dunlavy and Jacob Anderson, and Christine L. Foust, Angie Bodzislaw, Paul King and Jonathan Brown.
The unofficial results of the Tuesday, Feb. 15 primary election (as of Wednesday morning) were as follows:
Smith: 138
Bodzislaw: 134
Anderson: 129
Dunlavy: 111
Brown: 50
Foust: 47
King: 35
The first six top vote getters advance to the general election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.