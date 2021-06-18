Siren tornado
Twenty years ago on June 18, a tornado in Siren killed two people, injured 16, destroyed 400 homes (200 of them in Siren), damaged 280, destroyed or damaged 60 businesses, and leveled 14,000 acres of trees.

The National Weather Service has a page devoted to it with information about the tornado plus photos, radar, storm reports, and satellite images.

An article on the tornado and its aftermath by Bill Thornley is at https://www.apg-wi.com/spooner_advocate/news/siren-feels-tornados-wrath/article_ffc7ba2a-d8b4-5ece-9616-5c04a92f5ca2.html. An article for our subscribers.

