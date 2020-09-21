SIREN – Siren High School is switching from in-person to remote learning from Monday, Sept. 21, through October 2 following two confirmed COVID-19 cases with individuals in the high school.
The school had said on Sunday that it was notified on Friday, Sept. 18, that a family member of a student and non-staff coach tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday the school announced that middle school and high school students would do remote learning on Monday. The following day, the high school closure was extended.
All activities, practices, and events for high school students are canceled until October 3. In-person classes will resume on October 5.
Elementary school students will continue attending classes at the school, and middle school students return to in-person instruction and activities on September 22.
“Siren schools are working closely with the Burnett County Department of Health and Human Services and together we are taking the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff,” said a letter from the school's administration to families.
Students can call the school for any materials they need and they would be gathered for them, and students needing breakfast or lunch can pick them up at the school on Monday, Sept. 28.
Staff and parents of students exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to contact a school nurse, local health authorities, or the Burnett County Department of Health.
“We are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates as we know more. … We appreciate the support and patience as we all work through these difficult times – the safety of our students, staff, and community are of the utmost importance,” the letter said.
