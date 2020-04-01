Toyota Avalon

Mary Dotson was driving a car similar to this one, but brown.

A Silver Alert has been issued statewide for Mary Dotson, 74, who has was last seen in Balsam Lake at approximately 1:30 a.m. on April 1.

She may be trying to get to her home in Algona, Iowa, or her daughter's home in Woodbury, Minnesota.

She is driving a 1999 Brown Toyota Avalon, Iowa license plate AIS239.

Anyone with information is asked to call Polk County Sheriff's Office, 715.485.8300.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

