A Silver Alert has been issued statewide for Mary Dotson, 74, who has was last seen in Balsam Lake at approximately 1:30 a.m. on April 1.
She may be trying to get to her home in Algona, Iowa, or her daughter's home in Woodbury, Minnesota.
She is driving a 1999 Brown Toyota Avalon, Iowa license plate AIS239.
Anyone with information is asked to call Polk County Sheriff's Office, 715.485.8300.
