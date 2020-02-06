DULUTH– The Great Outdoors is headed indoors for the 54th annual Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show and the Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic on Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 12-16, at the DECC.
The event showcases the area’s largest indoor variety of boats, RVs, motorcycles, docks, lifts, and more under one roof with dealers and manufacturers representatives on hand displaying their 2020 models and offering discounts which will be available only during the show.
Hunting equipment, firearms, gun safes, and other hunting equipment and accessories will be upstairs, along with representatives from lodges, resorts, campgrounds, and safaris.
The hours will be 5 to 9 p.m. on February 12-13, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on February 14-15, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 16. The entrance fee includes both events.
The shows are packed with excitement a variety of family activities.
Children of all ages can enjoy testing their luck with the Indoor Sling Shot, Safe Archery or the BB Gun Shooting Gallery at the Pheasants Forever Youth Village, get free balloon animals, have their face painted by Cherri Merri Muffin, and fish at the Rainbow Trout Pond.
Virtual reality experience
Virtual reality is a burgeoning technology that immerses viewers in highly realistic, interactive, and often surreal settings.
VR requires no special skills or previous experience. The VR Experience has a number of experiences to choose from, including theBlu, which immerses viewers in spectacular ocean environments alongside a bevy of sea creatures such as fish, turtles, and an 80-foot-long blue whale.
The VR Experience has many elements, including visuals, audio, and interactivity on both large and small scales, enveloping the people holding the controllers and allowing them to feel “a sense of presence” within the world they inhabit in virtual space.
Some of the different experiences that will be offered at the show are the Blu about the blue whale, Nature Treks that explore beaches, a safari with more than 60 different animals, archery skills in the Lab, Beat Saber (which is more of a VR rhythm game), Space Pirate to bring out the Jedi in the viewers, and VR Super Sports.
Pheasants Forever Youth Village
Pheasants Forever is educating and getting youth involved in the Great Outdoors at the Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic by bringing in their Pheasants Forever Youth Village, a new addition at this year's event.
The Youth Village will consist of a Safe Archery unit, Indoor Sling Shot, and BB Gun Shooting gallery where youths can try their luck and also pick up additional information on firearm safety.
Pheasants Forever is dedicated to the conservation of pheasants, quail, and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public awareness, education, and land management policies and programs.
Antler display
The North American Shed Hunters Club, the official organization that documents and records big-game shed antlers in North America, will host a Shed Antler Display with current and past record holders.
Since its inception, the club has been a vital resource to several federal and state wildlife agencies.
Voyageurs re-enactment
A Voyageurs re-enactment will give visitors a glimpse of the 18th and 19th centuries.
The Voyageurs were a unique and colorful group of men whose exploits, songs, and customs comprise an enduring legacy. As French Canadians who guided and paddled the canoes of explorers and fur traders, the voyageurs were experts at traversing the treacherous rapids and dangerous open waters of the canoe routes from Quebec and Montreal to the regions bordering the Great Lakes and on to the Mackenzie and Columbia Rivers.
During the 18th and early 19th centuries, explorers and fur traders relied on the voyageurs to open up the vast reaches of North America to settlement and trade.
RV Dreams
New this year are seminars from Howard & Linda Payne of RV-Dreams.com, a couple who quit their corporate jobs 15 years ago, got in their RV to travel, and they are now ready to share their tips and adventures with the RVers.
They will do seminars at the show to open up about what has happened in their lives, their journey, their triumphs and mistakes, and their financial information for a more complete, honest look at full-time RVing.
The Paynes will do two seminars:
> RVing Basics – Hooking Up Utilities, Dumping Tanks, RV Systems Overview, and Campground Etiquette.
> Alaska – The Ultimate RV Trip. The Paynes completed their trip in 2019.
More activities
> A variety of free informative hunting and fishing seminars will be offered. A list of seminar topics presented is at minnesotasportshow.com, Show Attractions tab, then seminar tab.
> The Rainforest Animal Exhibit will explore the wide variety of animals and plants that live in rainforest habitats. > 3D street art is often jaw-dropping. A definite photo op will be the 3D art illusion created at the show by a world-renowned artist.
> Racks can be brought in for Minnesota Official Measurers check over. They will explain what they look for on a rack and the technicalities involved in evaluating each rack.
> Royalty British Kennels labradors will be on display. They have become the official greeters at the show.
> Cherri Merri Muffin, regionally known as the best freehand face painter around, will do free face painting and animal balloons for all children.
> The Trout Tank fishing experience has become a family tradition for the last 53 years.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.