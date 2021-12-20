SAWYER COUNTY– The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information that might help it solve some burglaries.
"Over the last two weeks there have been multiple burglary and theft complaints in the Hayward area specifically on Highway B and Chippewa Trail," the department said in posting on its Facebook page. "Multiple construction storage containers and storage units have been entered by force. The suspects have taken multiple items from each."
A still shot from the Marina Storage shows an image of two suspects.
If anyone has information pertaining to the crimes, the sheriff's office encouraged them to contact either the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 715.634.4858 or leave a message at its Online Tip Line, https://www.sawyercountygov.org/.../Sheriffs.../Tip-Line-52.
