As Sheriff, I understand that several businesses are opening today and are asking questions regarding the position of the Sheriff's Department regarding enforcement of the Safer at Home Order going forward.
We are taking the position that we will not be enforcing the Safer at Home Order going forward without further clarification and direction.
It is frustrating and difficult to try to enforce an Order, that is now over 60 days old, that has become a moving target based on what the Governor decides to issue every other day without a warning to the Counties who are charged with enforcing it, and with a pending Supreme Court Decision that could and should have been issued, to clear this matter up not only for law enforcement but for everyone in the state.
Obviously this would be absent blatant violations of safety and distancing recommendations or mass gatherings.
While I hope people continue to use common sense, as we have with this issue, and check with their insurance companies, licensing boards etc. and use all the recommendations to keep themselves, employees and customers safe until better clarification is given to us by the Supreme Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.