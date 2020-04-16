Superintendent David Bridenhagen issued the following statement referencing what actions the Shell Lake School District will take since Gov. Tony Evers extended the Safer at Home order through May 26:
Earlier today, Governor Evers extended the safer at home act through the end of May. Along with that, was notice that all public and private schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
What this means for the students and families of Shell Lake is that although our buildings will remain closed, we will continue providing instruction. The instruction being provided includes new material to further the learning of our students. We are continuing to address the needs of our students in efforts to provide instructional materials and devices to the greatest extent possible.
Unfortunately, at this time, I am not able to provide any additional information on graduation other than to let you know that it will not take place in May as planned. It is still very important to all of us that we celebrate the accomplishments of our seniors and will do so when that is possible.
I urge all of our students to continue with school work and communicating with teachers as needed. We will develop a plan for our students to pick up their materials at school and communicate that plan out to you once it is finalized.
Our food program will continue at least through the end of May. We hope to go beyond that time but will need to determine if we have the staffing necessary to extend the program over the summer.
I am very proud of the work that I have seen by our students and our staff. Please keep up the great work! Summer vacation will officially start in June. Until then, keep doing the very best you can.
Always proud to be a Laker!
Take care and be safe!
