SHELL LAKE–Shell Lake Schools is considering options for instructing students during the indefinite closure and is delivering meals to students.
Superintendent David Bridenhagen had this update on Thursday, March 19:
Earlier this week, Governor [Tony] Evers extended the length of school closures until the time the state health emergency is lifted. At this time, no one knows how long that will be. We will be exploring additional ways to provide instruction to our students. We understand that not everyone has access to broadband and will take that into account.
While we sent activities home for our students, the purpose was to provide meaningful activities that promote learning. While the activities are more advanced for our older students, they were not intended to create any additional stress. Please do as much as you can on these activities. Try not to stress about what you can’t. If anyone has a need to speak with their teachers about the work or need to contact anyone else at school, our new phone system forwards your voicemail to your teachers via email. They are able to respond to you even though they are not physically at school. If you leave a message, please speak slowly and clearly. They will try to get back to you as quickly as possible.
Yesterday, we had a very successful day delivering breakfast and lunch to over 250 of our children. These meals are free to all families. No money is charged on your school accounts. Meals are delivered using our buses and the bus routes in addition to providing pick up curbside at the 3-12 building. You may still sign up using a link on our website or by calling one of the school offices. Our secretaries remain in the building helping in any way they can.
Again, first and foremost, take care of yourselves!
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.