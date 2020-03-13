Shell Lake School

SHELL LAKE– Gov. Tony Evers ordered schools across the state to close for two weeks – from Wednesday, March 18, through April 6 and possibly beyond – but Shell Lake schools have taken it a step further and are closed now.

"The mandate requires schools to close by March 18, however to protect our staff, students and the community, our schools will be closed immediately through at least April 6," Shell Lake Superintendent David Bridenhagen said on Friday afternoon. "This immediate action mandates that all activities at school are cancelled. This includes the school play, the music field trip to Nashville, and all athletic practices.

"School staff put materials together today to provide instruction during this closure. In the next couple of days, I will be providing additional information on how these materials will be delivered," Bridenhagen said.

