A student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Shell Lake School District.
Superintendent David Bridenhagen said on Friday morning, Oct. 2 that the Washburn County Health Department notified the district that a student or staff member in the school has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Per our established protocol, we have temporarily closed off all areas of the building that the individual used in the past several days so that we can thoroughly clean and disinfect the spaces," Bridenhagen said. "We are also in contact with the State Department of Health and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff."
The individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.
The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the regular seasonal influenza and include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Some have reported additional symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat, nausea, lethargy, lack of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Individuals who need medical care should call their medical provider to report their illness prior to seeking care at a clinic, physician’s office, or hospital. Parents of students exhibiting flu-like symptoms or staff exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to contact a school nurse, local health authorities or the Washburn County Health Department.
Any individuals identified as a close contact will be notified by either the Washburn County Department of Health Services or the school district nurse, Brianna Thompson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.