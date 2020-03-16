Shell Lake School Superintendent David Bridenhagen announced on Monday afternoon the process for continued learning during the mandated closure of the schools statewide until at least April 6:
Tomorrow, Tuesday, our school buildings will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. This will provide time for our students and families to come to school to pick up instructional materials, computers, glasses or other personal belongings that our students may need over the next few weeks. Band students should also bring home their instruments.
Students in grades K-8 will receive learning packets that can be picked up at the school tomorrow. These packets include activities that will provide ongoing learning for our students. Students in grades 9-12 will need their laptop devices as additional instruction will be provided to them on line. Grade 9-12 students will also need to check their student email accounts for further information from their teachers.
Later this week, we will be hearing from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction defining how these mandated school closures will affect our required instructional minutes. The learning packets that students will be working on will be submitted to the DPI to request credit of instructional minutes. Hopefully, this will reduce or eliminate the need to extend the school year.
We have also been granted permission to provide breakfast and lunch to all of our students during this time off. These meals will be delivered using our bus routes. Meals can also be picked up curbside at the 3-12 school. If you are interested in receiving these meals, you will need to complete a form that can be found on our district website. If you do not have access to the website, you may call any of the school offices and a secretary will enter your information. These forms will provide us with an accurate count on the number of meals to prepare. It will also let us know whether you will pick up the meals at school or at the bus stop. This program will begin this week on Wednesday. In the future, two meals will be distributed on Mondays and three meals will be distributed on Wednesdays.
Please stay in touch with school checking our website and facebook page for additional updates as they become available.
