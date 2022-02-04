The School District of Shell Lake announced the names of three finalists for their superintendent opening Jan. 31.
The finalists are:
• Todd Felhofer, currently the district administrator/7-12 principal at the School District of Greenwood.
• Kurt Lindau, currently the district administrator at the Lake Holcombe School District.
• Tom Wissink, currently the New Richmond High School principal.
The new superintendent will replace David Bridenhagen, who will be retiring in June.
The finalists were selected from an original field of five highly qualified individuals. There were no internal candidates.
The Shell Lake School Board plans to conduct final interviews on Feb. 9. The final interview will include a second interview by the board of education and an interview by the district leadership team. In addition, community members, parents, students and staff members are invited to attend an Open Forum that evening to meet the candidates and ask questions. The three-candidate Open Forum interview times will be 5, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. at the school. Anyone interested in more information can contact administrative assistant Lana Balts at (715) 468-7816.
