SHELL LAKE– The Shell Lake Lions Club announces that the 2021 Love Lite Tree and Lights in the Park is returning.
Once again, the Lions are sponsoring the tradition of honoring community members with the Love Lite Tree.
The tree is located at the corner of Hwy. 63 and 5th Avenue in Shell Lake. The special tree will be decorated with white lights in honor of a loved one, red lights honoring someone special, and blue lights in honor of, or in memory of, military personnel.
The tree will be illuminated beginning Dec. 1.
The deadline for donating for this year’s tree is Saturday, Dec. 4. Donations will be used to fund scholarships for Shell Lake students entering the health care profession or medical field.
Honorees will be listed in the Spooner Advocate on Dec. 16.
The Shell Lake Lions said they are excited to again continue the tradition of lighting the Lakeside Park for the holidays.
