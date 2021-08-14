A longstanding tradition will not be held this year due to COVID-19.

"In a difficult decision, the Shell Lake Lions Club have decided to cancel their traditional fresh whitefish fry on September 3 due to concerns over the COVID-19 situation," the club has announced. "The event on the Friday evening of Labor Day weekend always kicked off the city’s Town and Country Day celebration. The club plans to continue this popular event next year and appreciate your support."

