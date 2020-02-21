SHELL LAKE– Kids’ Club: A Heart for the Arts will be at the Shell Lake Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. until noon.
Families are invited to learn about the fine arts through games, activities, and crafts. Explore architecture, sculpting, painting, literature, music, and performing through building silly sentences, splatter painting, making clay miniatures, and more.
The Kids’ Club program is aimed at kids ages 10 and under, but older children are also welcome. All programs are free, and parents must accompany children under the age of 10.
Kids’ Club has fun, hands-on programs once a month.
