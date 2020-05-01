SHELL LAKE — For the first time in more than half a century, Shell Lake Arts Center has cancelled the summer camp and concert season, a financially devastating move that will cut 70% of its revenue this season.
Due to the growth and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shell Lake Arts Center Board of Directors voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 Summer Camp and Concert Season, which would have run June 14 through August 7.
"This will be the first time in over five decades that these highly attended arts camps spanning music, film, theatre, visual art, and more in Shell Lake will not occur," the arts center said. "Although this decision comes with a heavy heart, it has been made in good conscience because the safety of students, faculty, and the Shell Lake community is of the utmost importance at this time."
Families who are currently registered for programming this summer will be contacted individually regarding their options moving forward.
Program fees make for over 70% of the center's income annually, and money already spent on preparations and advertising for this year’s programming cannot be recovered.
To help combat that, the center is setting up a special COVID-19 Financial Impact Relief Fund to help carry them through to the 2021 camp season, and donations are being accepted through www.shelllakeartscenter.org under the "Donate/Payment" tab.
"Virtual programming opportunities are on the horizon, and the faculty and staff are currently hard at work putting options together," the center said.
The center asks people to stay tuned for some exciting news by following its social media platforms, "where they are motivated to stay connected with the community through this unprecedented time."
The Shell Lake Art Center’s staff is hopeful, and their team is remaining united through this time and continues to communicate and work remotely in order to come back in full swing as soon as it is safe to reconnect and fill the halls with music once again, the center said.
For more information on the decision or the Shell Lake Art Center’s efforts during this time: info@shelllakeartscenter.org or 715.468.2414.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.