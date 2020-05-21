SHELL LAKE– The City Council of Shell Lake voted on May 14 to cancel the Shell Lake Art Festival in the Shell Lake City Park for July 4.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be difficult to control proper social distancing in the park to make it a safe venue.
The Shell Lake Art Festival has been a juried art festival showcasing regional artists. At the highly anticipated annual event, patrons find an outstanding selection of fine art and craft to browse and purchase as they walk among the artisan displays.
“In these unprecedented times, the safety and health of our artists, attendees, and volunteers is our top priority,” said organizers Jeneice and David Haessig. “While the future curve of this pandemic is uncertain and July is still several weeks away, the risks associated with moving forward are considerable.”
If all goes as planned, next year’s Shell Lake Art Festival will be July 3.
“A huge thank you is owed to our artists, who have been incredibly patient and responsive amidst the uncertainty,” the Haessigs said. “ Most art festivals have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, and this is a huge financial catastrophe for most artists.
“Please be sure to support these artists and others in your community during this difficult time.”
