The Spooner Police Department and Washburn County Sheriff’s Office have announced the release of a convicted sex offender into the community.
Charles Rowcliffe was released from Fox Lake Correctional Institute on March 10 and is a convicted sex offender who has been identified by professionals within the Department of Corrections as a person who may present a risk to re-offend.
Rowcliffe was convicted in 2005 of second-degree sexual assault with the use of force for a rape that occurred in November 2004.
According to the press release from the police and sheriff's departments:
A decision to notify the Washburn County community of Rowcliffe’s release has been made by members of a core team the review Special Sex Offender Bulletin Notifications forwarded by the Department of Corrections (DOC).
Rowcliffe remains under the close supervision of local probation agents. Rowcliffe is also required to follow specific and detailed rules prescribed by DOC including no unsupervised contacts with minors, no contact with victims, no alcohol, no illegal narcotics, not entering liquor establishments, cooperating with electronic monitoring, and registering with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program for his lifetime.
Rowcliffe will live at N9779 Tranus Lake Road in Springbrook.
Rowfcliffe also will be on GPS monitoring through the DOC.
Subscribers can read about his conviction in the article "Sex offender gets 30 years" here.
