SHELL LAKE– Russell L. Wilson, 54, of Sarona will spend a quarter-century in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a teen over three months and then conspiring to murder her and her mother.
Following a three-day trial, it took a Washburn County jury less than an hour and a half on March 24 to find Wilson guilty of engaging in repeated sexual assault of the same child, third-degree sexual assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide, and solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide.
Barron County Judge J.M. Bitney sentenced him on June 11, ordering:
> Fifteen years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for repeated sexual assault.
> Three years in prison and three years of extended supervision for third-degree sexual assault, served consecutively.
> Seven years and six months in prison and five years of extended supervision for conspiring to commit first-degree intentional homicide, served consecutively.
> Seven years and six months in prison and five years of extended supervision for soliciting first-degree intentional homicide, served concurrently.
A condition is that Wilson have no contact with minors or the victims, and he must register as a lifetime sex offender.
Wilson has already spent more than 2,020 days in jail, which will be credited toward his imprisonment term. He waived his right to appear in court during the sentencing and did not testify during his trial.
Charges
The sexual assault charges were levied against Wilson in November 2015, and he pleaded not guilty due to mental disease in April 2016. A jury trial was set for November, but he changed his plea to guilty that October.
In December 2016 he was sentenced to 40 years split between prison and extended supervision.
Wilson appealed, and in June 2020 the Court of Appeals reversed the conviction and the case returned to Washburn County Circuit Court. The Court of Appeals ruled that Wilson had been told that he faced life in prison without the possibility of being released, while the actual maximum was 25 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision.
In October a report on whether Wilson was competent to stand trial was completed, and he was deemed competent.
Meanwhile, at least a month before Wilson changed his plea in 2016, he allegedly tried to get a hitman to kill the teen and her mother. In November 2016 he was charged with conspiring to commit murder and solicitation of murder. He pleaded not guilty.
A series of hearings were held or scheduled over the intervening years, and trial dates were set in 2020 and then postponed. The sexual assault and murder charges were merged into one jury trial last December.
Homicide charges
The plot to kill the teen and her mother took shape while Wilson was in the Washburn County Jail in 2016.
According to the criminal complaint, Wilson asked a fellow inmate at the time to burn down the teen’s home, with the teen inside, in exchange for two trucks and a tractor as payment, as the inmate would be out of jail soon.
Wilson allegedly said he wanted the child’s mother killed, too. He suggested that the inmate could pour gas in front of the door at the home and light it while the two were inside. The inmate told investigators that Wilson brought up the topic daily.
A Washburn County investigator talked with the inmate about it on September 13 of that year (2016) and on September 22, the investigator and Department of Corrections agent met with the man, who said he had told Wilson he knew of a hitman who could burn the house down. The inmate said that when he asked Wilson if it should be done by a certain court date, Wilson reportedly said October 10, the date of a final pre-trial conference at the courthouse.
The investigator met with the inmate again on September 27, and the inmate affirmed that Wilson still wanted to have the child and her mother killed.
Two days later, a code was set up that referred to the assault victim and her mom as “stray cats.” The agent became “Zip” in his undercover capacity as the hitman.
Later that day, “Zip” talked to Wilson and said he had three “kitties over there in the barn” (the third one being the mother’s boyfriend). He asked if Wilson wanted all three “cats” taken care of, and Wilson allegedly said he did and he wanted it done by “ten ten,” October 10.
The price they agreed on: $6,000.
The agent said that on October 3, Wilson called him and they discussed a truck which they previously talked about as payment. Wilson said the truck was his father’s but he would call his dad and tell him that “Zip” wanted to use it. After Wilson confirmed he had spoken to his father, the agent went to the father’s address and was given the keys to the truck.
Previous conviction
Wilson is a lifetime registrant on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry since February 2002. He was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child in Barron County in 1993. He was sentenced to a year in jail with five years in prison imposed and stayed, plus 10 years of probation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.