SHELL LAKE– Travis H. Nichols, 27, of Siren will spend four years in prison and five on extended supervision for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in 2018.
The assault became known when the child told her mother that she had “a bad secret” with him after incidents happened three times in two encounters and Nichols told her not to tell anyone. He was a friend of some of the family members.
The case was filed in Washburn County Circuit Court in June 2018. Nichols pled guilty on the day a trial was to have begun in October 2019.
Bayfield Circuit Judge John Anderson sentenced him for the third-degree sexual assault charge on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Nichols was ordered to have no contact with the child and her family, to not come within 1,000 feet of the child's property, to remain on the sex offender registry for 15 years, and to follow through with any sex offender counseling the Department of Corrections orders.
Nichols faced a sentence of up to 10 years for the charge. It was amended from a first-degree sexual assault charge which could have netted up to 60 years of prison and extended supervision.
A series of other convictions were settled at the sentencing hearing. In Washburn County, two charges were dismissed but read into the record: first-degree sexual assault or contact with a child under 13 and felony bail jumping. Nichols was sentenced to 90 days in jail for misdemeanor bail jumping and the same for a domestic disorderly conduct. All of the sentences will be served concurrently.
In another case, driving while intoxicated, second offense, got him 20 days in jail, a $1,555 fine, and revoked license for 16 months, while two more felony bail jumping charges were dismissed but read into the record.
In Burnett County, felony bail jumping, domestic disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor bail jumping also were dismissed and read into the record.
