A potential exists for possible strong to severe storms Monday night through Tuesday, July 13-14.
According to the National Weather Service:
Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop in the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota Monday afternoon and will push into central and north-central Minnesota during the evening.
The storms will move into northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin during the early morning hours Tuesday. The main threats are for large hail, damaging wind gusts, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially Monday evening before storms congeal into one or more squall lines.
Tuesday through Sunday
Thunderstorms will likely be ongoing Tuesday morning, mainly over northwest Wisconsin. Some may be strong during the morning. Depending on how quickly the morning storms dissipate, another round of storms is possible over northwest Wisconsin and Pine County, Minnesota, during the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday. A few storms may be strong to severe, but severe potential will be dependent on how quickly the morning storms depart.
Additional chances of thunderstorms will be found Thursday through Saturday night. A few storms may be strong to severe, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.