High winds and large hail could be in the offing as a cold front extends into the Northland on Wednesday, June 18.
A cold front will slowly advance eastward across the Northland today and tonight, the National Weather Services out of Duluth said, and thunderstorms are expected this morning over central and northern Minnesota and will redevelop this afternoon over east-central and northeast Minnesota and will move into northwest Wisconsin overnight.
A few severe storms are possible with hail to 1.5 inches in diameter, along with a few wind gusts over 60 mph. The risk of tornadoes is very low today. Heavy rainfall may lead to localized minor flooding.
