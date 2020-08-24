Some severe weather could hit the area the afternoon and evening of Monday, Aug. 24.
"A frontal boundary will be the focus for thunderstorms today into tonight, especially across southern portions of the Northland," the National Weather Service out of Duluth said early on Monday. "Some of these storms could be severe with hail to 1.25 inches in diameter and winds around 60 mph the most likely threats."
A report with more information is attached to this article.
