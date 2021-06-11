The risk for isolated severe storms has expanded north into much of northern Wisconsin for Friday, June 11, the National Weather Service said on Friday afternoon.
"Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue with additional development through the afternoon," the NWS said.
Hail to 1.25 inches in diameter and damaging wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible.
"The risk for severe storms elsewhere across the Northland is lower with the main threats gusty winds, small hail, heavy downpours and lightning," the NWS said.
The weather services advises: "Follow the forecast, keep an eye on the sky, have a way to receive any warnings that may be issued, and be prepared to head for safety if storms approach."
