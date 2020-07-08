A round of potentially severe thunderstorms will affect the Northland during the afternoon and evening of July 8, according to the National Weather Service out of Duluth.
"Some of these storms may be strong to severe, containing damaging winds (up to 70 mph), large hail (up to golfball size), and heavy rain," the NWS said. "The heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding. There is also a slight chance for an isolated tornado or two."
The storms will develop in north-central Minnesota and the Arrowhead during the afternoon, then spread southeast into northwest Wisconsin during the evening.
