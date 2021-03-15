SHELL LAKE– Several grades at Shell Lake School District need to quarantine and will be taught virtually for the week of March 15 due to COVID-19.
The district has had at least two students and two staff in grades 7-12 test positive for COVID-19, and many additional students and staff in those grades have been identified as being close contacts who need to quarantine, Superintendent David Bridenhagen said on Sunday.
"As a result, we need to make some changes for the week. Students in grades 7-12 will remain home this week and be taught virtually the same as we did the week following winter break," he said. "Because recent cases have been limited to our upper grades, students in 4-year-old kindergarten through grade 6 will be taught at school in-person this week."
Open gym and athletic practices are canceled for this week, as well.
"We have been very fortunate to remain open to this point. To assist our community in curbing this recent spread, I encourage you to remain vigilant on following social distancing and mask guidelines," Bridenhagen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.