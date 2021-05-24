Severe storms, May 24
A system will bring chances for showers and storms, some severe, to much of the Northland on Monday, May 24.

"A few of the storms may be strong to severe across northwest Wisconsin and in northeastern Minnesota in areas along and south of Minnesota 210 from Brainerd to the Twin Ports and southern St. Louis County," the National Weather Service said. "Large hail to the size of quarters, locally heavy rainfall, and damaging wind gusts to 60 mph are the primary threats. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to near 80 away from Lake Superior will 50s near the lake.

