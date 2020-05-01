Late afternoon on May 1, an additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Barron County. This brings the total positive cases to seven.
According to the county's public health department, the previous six have all recovered. The newest case has no high-risk travel history and no known contact with a confirmed positive case. The individual is isolating at home. Anyone who has been in close contact with the positive case will be notified by Public Health.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:
> Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
Barron County Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services also can be followed on Facebook.
