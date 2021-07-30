WASHBURN COUNTY– A month-long streak of a single new COVID-19 case each week in Washburn County has been shattered.
“After a few calm weeks, we have seen seven new cases since last Monday,” the health department said during its weekly update on Monday, July 26. “It is incredibly important to get vaccinated if you are eligible and haven’t done so yet.”
“As the Delta variant spreads, cases are increasing in unvaccinated populations,” the health department added.
Those who need financial assistance getting to and from the clinic may qualify for a $25 gas card to get to the vaccine appointments. People who are homebound can call the health department to possibly arrange for an in-home vaccination.
According to the health department, fully vaccinated individuals can safely return to normal activities with no quarantine and no mask wearing except on public transit, health care settings, and where mask requirements may be in place by municipalities, schools, and businesses.
The vaccine also help protect the community, the health department said.
According to the weekly update on the COVID-19 status in Washburn County, as of July 26, the county has had 1,605 cases, with 98% of them recovered. Twenty-four people have passed away from COVID-19 or its complications.
So far 8,599 people – 54.7% of the county’s residents – have completed at least one dose of the vaccine. A total of 52.8% are fully vaccinated.
Additional information
More COVID-19 information, including links to data, testing information, and quarantine instructions: co.washburn.wi.us/…/public…/Coronavirus-Outbreak
Vaccine information and vaccination locations: co.washburn.wi.us/…/public-hea…/COVID-19-Vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccination data: dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm.
