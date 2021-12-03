According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, up to 60% of intimate partner violence incidents have a co-occurring factor in common, substance abuse. In northern, rural Wisconsin, substance abuse is prevalent, and Embrace is providing harm reduction services which align with their vision of a courageous social change taking place ending all forms of oppression and violence and creating healthy communities where every person has the support to thrive.
Domestic and sexual violence are complex situations where various factors intersect, and Embrace hopes to alleviate some of the intersections with harm reduction supplies and services. All Embrace services are completely confidential and are provided at no cost.
Embrace’s Safe Needle Exchange program, created in partnership with Vivent Health’s Lifepoint Program, is available at Embrace’s 24/7 safe shelter in Rusk County as well as the outreach offices in Barron, Price, and Washburn counties. Survivors can safely dispose of used needles and receive free, safe, clean needles in exchange. Non-judgmental supportive advocacy services and referrals are also available. Safe Needle Exchange in our community is beneficial to help reduce improper disposal of needles as well as to decrease the spread of bloodborne infections like HIV and hepatitis. Narcan and CPR shields are also available as part of the harm reduction supplies.
Reproductive coercion is a common tactic used by harm doers to maintain power and control over someone’s reproductive health; this includes explicit attempts to impregnate a partner against their will, control outcomes of a pregnancy, coerce a partner to have unprotected sex, and/or interfere with contraceptive methods. Supplies to promote safe sexual health are available at Embrace, too. Plan B and condoms are readily available and are supplied in partnership with local Public Health offices and Vivent Health.
All Embrace services are available to anyone at no cost regardless of age, sex, gender, race, sexual orientation, or immigration status. Having these essential resources available ultimately helps decrease violence in our community.
If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence or sexual assault, you are not alone! It is not your fault. Embrace is here to help. Contact Embrace for free, confidential advocacy and support at 800.924.0556 or text at 715.532.6976.
Embrace Services
Embrace is the leading voice and comprehensive advocacy services provider for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in the four-county service area of Northwestern Wisconsin. At Embrace, we provide unwavering support to survivors. Through education and awareness, we engage our communities and create multi-disciplinary partnerships to increase safety and equity advancing our mission of ending gender-based violence. We strive to create a courageous social change that will end all forms of oppression in our communities. Everyone deserves healthy communities and the support to thrive.
