WASHBURN COUNTY– Washburn County Aging Director Linda Hand announced on Thursday, March 12, that the senior centers will close until further notice, beginning on Friday.
Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue.
Hand said in a statement:
The situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is changing rapidly, and Washburn County Unit on Aging is taking proactive steps to share the best information we have to protect the public’s health, especially among older adults.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has identified older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease are at higher risk for a more serious COVID-19 illness. The CDC recommends that if you are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, you should:
> Stock up on supplies.
> Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.
> When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact, and wash your hands often.
> Avoid crowds as much as possible.
> During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to reduce further your risk of being exposed.
In response to the CDC guidelines and recommendations, it has been determined that starting Friday, March 13, the Washburn County Unit on Aging will:
> Suspend all senior center activities at our meal sites in Spooner, Shell Lake, Birchwood, and Minong until further notice. The centers will remain closed to the public until services are resumed.
> Congregate meals, which are the meals served at these senior centers, will be suspended until further notice. If a participant requires a meal, they should contact our office to arrange for Home Delivered Meals, also known as Meals on Wheels delivery.
> The Rise N’ Dine breakfast, which is served at Economart in Spooner, will be suspended as part of the Washburn County Unit on Aging nutrition program. Economart deli will remain open, but food will not be served as part of the senior Rise N’ Dine program.
> Meals on Wheels deliveries throughout Washburn County will continue as scheduled. Still, due to the fluid manner of the COVID-19 situation, we will be asking the participants and volunteer drivers to take further precautions. This service is subject to change at any time.
We are sorry for any inconvenience this might cause. Due to the circumstances, we feel we must take action to reduce the risk for our participants and staff.
Thank you for your understanding in this matter.
