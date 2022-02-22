WASHBURN COUNTY - There will be no senior transportation offered through the Washburn County Unit on Aging Tuesday, Feb. 22, due to forecasted snow accumulations and severe wind chill.

The Spooner, Shell Lake, Birchwood and Minong senior centers will be closed, and there will be no congregate meals served nor home-delivered meals in Washburn County Tuesday. The Birchwood Senior Center Dining at Five set for tonight will be rescheduled.

The Unit on Aging advises people to check in, either in person or via phone, with elderly neighbors, friends and relatives.

