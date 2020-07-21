A second person in Barron County has passed away from complications caused by COVID-19. The individual was in their 70s with underlying health conditions.
“Our hearts go out to all who are grieving,” said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this loss.”
Seventy-six people in Barron County have tested positive for the virus. In the past 11 days, Barron County has had 35 new cases. Public Health encourages everyone to frequently and thoroughly wash their hands, stay home when sick, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings and crowds, and wear a face covering/mask.
“These are simple things everyone can do to protect themselves and others. The more things we can all do to lessen our risk of exposure, the better off we all are,” said Sauve.
Businesses are strongly encouraged to follow guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Cooperation (WEDC) https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/.
Testing for COVID-19 is available at all local clinics. Anyone who is sick should stay home and call their doctor before going in.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are:
> Fever or chills
> Cough
> Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
> Fatigue
> Muscle or body aches
> Headache
> New loss of taste or smell
> Sore throat
> Congestion or runny nose
> Nausea or vomiting
> Diarrhea
For answers to questions about COVID-19: dial 2-1-1; text COVID-19 to 211-211. For the latest information: Barron County Public Health on Facebook or Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
