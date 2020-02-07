Robin Washington, host of the Superior-based talk-show "Simply Superior" again teamed up with Shereen Siewert, host of WPR's Wausau-based talk-show “Route 51,” to moderate the second of two scheduled debates between the candidates vying for a spot on the 7th Congressional primary ballot in Wisconsin.
This time the Republican candidates Jason Church of Hudson and Tom Tiffany of Minocqua squared off.
Church served in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army, retiring as captain, and was an aide to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. Tiffany was elected as state senator for Wisconsin’s 12th District in 2012 and has served two terms. He previously served one term in the State Assembly.
The debate was broadcast on Thursday morning, Feb. 6, on 91.3 KUWS-FM/Superior and 90.9-WUWS-FM/Ashland and will be re-broadcast on Friday, Feb. 7, during the “Simply Superior” timeslot at 10 a.m. and again at 7p.m.
A debate between the Democratic candidates Dale Lawrence of Eagle River and Tricia Zunker of Wausau was recorded on January 30 and can be found at https://www.wpr.org/listen/1587971.
“Simply Superior” is a news and public affairs program focused on issues in the Twin Ports and Northwestern Wisconsin. Interviewees include politicians, businesspeople, artists and cultural leaders. The program airs on Fridays at 10 a.m. on WPR stations 91.3-FM KUWS in Superior and 90.9-FM WUWS in Ashland. It is repeated Friday evenings at 7 p.m. on WPR stations 89.9-FM WHSA in Brule, 88.5-FM WSSU in Superior and 104.7-FM WHWA in the Washburn, Ashland and Bayfield areas.
Archives are at https://www.wpr.org/programs/simply-superior.
