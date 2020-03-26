The Bayfield County Health Department has identified a second case of COVID-19 and the first case of community spread of COVID-19 in Bayfield County. The lab-confirmed positive case received on Thursday, March 26, did not have a history of travel or contact with a known positive case of COVID-19.
It is the first case of COVID-19 categorized as community spread in Bayfield County.
“This report provides even more reason to take Governor [Tony] Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ order seriously,” said Sara Wartman, public health officer for Bayfield County. “We fully expect to see additional cases of the virus in the county but hope that our outreach and guidance is helping to convince county residents to stay home to disrupt the spread of the virus. This is crucial to reducing the spread and flattening the curve.
“Public health efforts at this time are focused concurrently on containing spread of this virus and mitigating the impact of this virus. The health department completes comprehensive investigation of all communicable diseases. We are actively investigating this case and anyone identified as potentially at risk will be contacted by the health department,” Wartman said.
Staying home, social distancing, and self-isolating is the only way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community she said.
At this time, Bayfield County public health asks the public’s help in the following ways:
> If you are experiencing any respiratory symptoms, such as cold, cough, fever or difficulty breathing, stay home.
> If you have recently returned from out of the area, stay home.
> If you have been notified you were a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case, stay home.
> And for everyone else, unless working in an essential service, again, stay at home and avoid unnecessary trips in the community.
“We cannot stress enough how important it is that everyone follow Governor Evers’ ‘Safer At Home’ order to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can flatten the curve to ensure our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work,” Wartman said. “We have limited health care capacity and are home to vulnerable populations, including the elderly. So please stay home and keep yourself safe and others safe.”
For more updates from the Bayfield County Health Department online: bayfieldcounty.org/COVID.
For updates on COVID-19, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.