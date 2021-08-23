RICE LAKE – More than 700 people gathered to celebrate on Saturday, Aug. 21, at a Second Amendment rally hosted by the Barron County Republican Party at the Barron County Fairgrounds.

The crowd heard from speakers including Congressman Tom Tiffany, Rep. Dave Armstrong, State Treasurer Candidate Orlando Owens, and retired sheriff Dean Meyer.

Local Barron County Chairman Romaine Quinn hailed the event as a major success.

“We could have never imagined the turnout we had this past Saturday,” he said. “It was so refreshing to be in a room full of everyday folks whose hearts are full of pride for this country. If there was any message that could be taken from that night, it is that people are awake, they are watching what is going on, and they believe that their constitutional rights are non-negotiable.”

The Barron County Republican Party gave a special thanks to local law enforcement for their presence at the event, which finished with no incidents.

