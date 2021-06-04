A search is ongoing for Joey C. Retzlaff, 14, who has been missing since June 1 at approximately 11:15 a.m. and is believed to be a runaway.
“The Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Spooner Police Department have continued their efforts to locate Joey over the past three days,” the sheriff's office said. “Numerous interviews have been conducted and several locations have also been checked by Law Enforcement. We will continue to follow up with leads as they come in. We are asking for anyone with information on Joey's whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.”
A video from the Spooner Middle School shows him leaving the school at approximately by himself 11:15 a.m. on June 1, out the east door.
“Joey is currently listed as a runaway,” the sheriff's office said. “Joey has run away in the past but not for this length of time. We have no information that Joey had been abducted. Joey did leave a note to one of his friends explaining his intent to run away. It appears that Joey also planned to run away from the school and brought supplies to take with him.”
As of Friday afternoon, law enforcement said it had no information that suggested the teen was in any danger or any reason to believe he may have been abducted.
In response to people asking why an Amber Alert has not been issued to help find the teen, the sheriff's department said the case does not meet all of the criteria, which includes:
1) The youth being 17 years of age or younger.
2) The youth in danger of serious bodily harm or death.
3. The initiating agency have enough descriptive information about the child, the suspect, and/or the suspect vehicle to believe an immediate broadcast alert will help locate the youth.
The system is not used for runaways or family abductions unless the child's life is in danger.
Anyone living east of the school that may have video or Ring Doorbell video cameras are asked to review their footage or contact Washburn County Sheriff’s Office at 715.468.4700 or Spooner Police Department 715.635.3527. Anyone with other info that would be helpful in the case also is asked to call either department.
