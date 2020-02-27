SPOONER– Two community information sessions have been set up to detail Spooner Area School District’s $16 million referendum that will be on the ballet in the April 7 election.
They will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, in the Middle School Media Center, and on Thursday, March 9, in the Elementary School Media Center.
The referendum would pay for school improvement projects that include academic and cafetorium additions at the Spooner Elementary School; district-wide infrastructure; demolition of the small middle school gymnasium; safety, security, and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements; and the purchase of related furnishings, fixtures, and equipment.
Tax bills, if the referendum is approved, would remain level compared to school’s portion of the the 2019-20 tax bills since the referendum debt payments will replace a lowered debt levy in 2020-21.
The debt payment also will drop in 2027-28, opening an opportunity for “potential future facility needs,” the district said.
Following are projects that the referendum will encompass. More information on the referendum is at spooner.k12.wi.us.
Elementary School projects
> Replace doors original to building.
> Seal and crack fill parking lots.
> Update 20-year-old network wiring.
> Resurface gym floor.
> Add eight to 10 wireless access points.
> Replace aging and inefficient windowsInstall an AC/dehumidification system to prevent environmental issues.
> Add parking lot lights and update any remaining wall packs.
> Replace condensing roof unit for lab area and office.
> Replace outdated drinking fountains.
> Replace outdated fire alarm system.
> Construct a secure entrance and renovate the existing office space.
> Replace damaged flooringInstall new exterior electronic signage.
> Replace aging playground equipment and address drainage issues.
> Renovate library space and provide an updated layout and furniture.
> Add four additional classrooms to house the 4K program.
> Construct a dedicated cafetorium with an academic/performance space.
> Install new ADA (American with Disabilities Act)-compliant bleachers in the gym.
Middle School projects
> Update plumbing fixtures in restrooms.
> Seal and crack fill parking lots and remove the drive by Antholz for safety reasons.
> Repair deteriorating steps and sidewalks.
> Replace the roof over Antholz gym and two other sections.
> Demolish existing small gym due to structural issues.
> Replace Antholz gym bleachers, flooring, scoreboard, update locker room. showers, remove tile, and repaint block walls.
> Replace exterior doors due to age and salt exposure.
> Replace classroom flooring and abate asbestos.
> Replace and convert four roof condensing units.
> Update lighting fixtures to LED.
> Update elevator controls.
> Update the digital control system to FX-PCG.
> Paint several areas of the building.
> Update air handling units above Antholz gym.
> Reapply caulking at expansion joints to prevent water from entering the building envelope.
> Invest in new kitchen equipment and better ventilation.
> Replace aging and inefficient windows.
> Renovate library space and provide an updated layout and furniture.
> Invest in additional network wiring.
> Update exterior digital signage.
> Add additional exterior surveillance cameras.
> Add a secure entrance and reconfigure parking lot for safety.
High School projects
> Install a door/window to buzz into the office from the vestibule area.
> Update energy recovery unit fans.
> Replace existing fixtures with LED emergency lights.
> Update the head end system with controls to open protocol.
> Update the audio and scoreboard in the gym.
> Convert exterior lighting to LED.
> Add cameras to the north parking lot.
Install a generator.
> Seal and crack fill parking lots.
> Replace motors in gym that drive the basketball backboards, divider screen, and presentation screen.
> Replace existing non-condensing boilers with high-efficiency boilers.
> Upgrade audio and video projection in the choir room.
> Update domestic and kitchen water heaters.
> Upgrade the audio and video projection in the commons area.
> Update the boiler room and geothermal pumps.
> Update the scoreboard, digital signage, wireless upgrades, press box connectivity, and surveillance cameras at the athletic field.
