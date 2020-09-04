SPOONER– Like other school districts and municipalities – such as Washburn County – Spooner Area School District is hiring limited-term, part-time employees for helping to deal with COVID-19.
The board has approved hiring a health assistant for one year, paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Grant Program.
The funds for the federal program are passed through the state to school districts.
The estimated cost would be between $14,633 and $16,440, with no money coming from the district itself.
The district currently has two health employees
Superintendent Dave Aslyn had told the board that is a position “we believe that there’s a significant need for so that we can provide adequate health staffing in all three of the buildings in light of the environment” at the schools during the pandemic.
Asked how isolating or quarantining will be done, Aslyn said when a health assistant is not in the building, it will be handled as other cases of sick children are, with officer personnel in each building determining how it will be handled. Each building will have a designated place to isolate anyone with COVID-19-reated symptoms, he said.
