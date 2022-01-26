Spooner Health
SPOONER – Volunteer Partners of Spooner Health is sponsoring a scholarship opportunity for local students going into a health-related field. Both traditional (graduating Spooner High School seniors) and non-traditional (individuals returning to school to pursue a healthcare career) student applications will be considered.

Up to four $2,000 scholarships will be awarded. Three scholarships will be given in memory of Lu McLellan, Inez Schafer, and Mary Sundeen.

Applications are available at Spooner High School or online at www.SpoonerHealth.com/Students.

Questions or to request an application be mailed: Cara, 715.939.1736. Applications must be submitted by April 8.

