SPOONER— Partners of Spooner Health are offering a scholarship opportunity for local students going into a health-related field. Both traditional (graduating Spooner High School seniors) and non-traditional (individuals currently in or returning to school) student applications will be considered.
Up to four $2,000 scholarships will be awarded. Three scholarships will be given in memory of Lu McLellan, Inez Schafer, and Mary Sundeen.
Applications are available at Spooner High School or at www.SpoonerHealth.com/Scholarships.
For questions or to request an application be maile: Cara, 715.939.1736. Applications must be submitted by April 9.
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a 20-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery, and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare with excellent service.
