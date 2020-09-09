The Sawyer County Health Department reported on On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the first COVID-19 associated death of a Sawyer County resident.
The individual suffered from underlying health conditions but died from complications associated with the virus.
No information on the individual was released to protect the privacy of the family.
“Our condolences and prayers are with the family,” said Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons. “This is a sad reminder of how COVID-19 can impact those at high risk for severe symptoms. It is important that we all do our part to slow the spread of this virus by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering and following other CDC guidelines.”
As of September 9, the county has recorded 167 COVID-19 positives, including 158 who have recovered and seven who have been hospitalized.
The health department is also monitoring another 49.
Another 4,121 persons have tested negative for COVID-19. Some of the individuals who have tested negative have been tested more than once.
The Sawyer County Health Department has a COVID-19 website with information about COVID-19 at https://sawyer-county-covid-19-response-sawyergis.hub.arcgis.com/ and regularly posts updates on the Sawyer County Public Health Facebook page.
