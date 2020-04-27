Monday morning, April 27, the Sawyer County Public Health‘s web page is noting a third positive case of COVID-19.
The previous day, April 26, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) listed three positives on its countywide list for Sawyer County.
The third case is believed to be a positive for Elizabeth "Buffy" Riley, a registered nurse from the city of Hayward who volunteered to work 21 days in a Brooklyn, New York, hospital intensive care unit (ICU) with seriously ill COVID-19 patients.
Riley returned to the Hayward area on Thursday, April 23, and then quarantined at a remote cabin in Sawyer County. She was tested Friday and the result was returned within 24 hours, she said.
Riley told Facebook friends on Saturday, April 25, she had tested positive for COVID-19, and she confirmed with the Record on Sunday, April 26.
On its web page, Sawyer County Public Health notes three positive cases and 245 negatives.
The previous week no new COVID-19 cases had been identified.
