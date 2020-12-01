Spooner Area School District teachers are hoping that Giving Tuesday will bring some needed funds to projects and purchases for their classes.
Tuesday, Dec. 1, is Giving Tuesday, and DonorsChoose has a matching donor so every Spooner classroom project has a 50% match from Family Album.
Here are the projects listed on DonorsChoose:
Julie Piskie's kindergarten project, Keeping Kids Engaged Through Virtual Learning: https://www.donorschoose.org/project/keeping-kids-engaged-through-virtual-lea/5313061/?challengeid=332533 ($124 to go)
Elizabeth Backus's third-grade project, Fabulous Fluency: https://www.donorschoose.org/project/fabulous-fluency/5286535/?challengeid=332533 ($123 to go)
Melissa Smith's third-grade project, Making Memories in 2020: https://www.donorschoose.org/project/making-memories-in-2020/5305364/?challengeid=332533 ($156 to go)
Sally Mattie's third-grade project, 3rd Grade is Going to be a CRATE Time: https://www.donorschoose.org/project/3rd-grade-is-going-to-be-a-crate-time/5261157/?challengeid=332533 ($174 to go)
Annette Sellner's Spooner Elementary School art project, Lights, Camera, ART: https://www.donorschoose.org/project/lights-camera-art/5128426/?challengeid=332533 ($343 to go)
Melissa Smith's Spooner Elementary School snow project, SNOW Exciting: https://www.donorschoose.org/project/snow-exciting/5304835/?challengeid=332533 ($458 to go)
Mary DeNoyer's third- and fourth-grade project, Virtual Learning Together: https://www.donorschoose.org/project/snow-exciting/5304835/?challengeid=332533 ($458 to go)
Christine Sik's high school art project, New Year New Brushes: https://www.donorschoose.org/project/new-year-new-brushes/5132580/?challengeid=332533 ($335 to go)
Maggie Farmer's fourth-grade project, Life-Long Learning: https://www.donorschoose.org/project/life-long-learning/5312076/?challengeid=332533 ($113 to go)
Claire Henckel's 4K project: Colorful And Creative in 4K: https://www.donorschoose.org/project/colorful-and-creative-in-4k/5152070/?challengeid=332533 ($118 to go)
Melissa Smith's third-grade project: "Lego" my Legos: https://www.donorschoose.org/project/lego-of-my-lego/5314566/?challengeid=332533 ($389 to go)
Danielle William's kindergarten project, Innovators Need Resources to Turn Inspiration into Reality: https://www.donorschoose.org/project/innovators-need-resources-to-turn-inspir/5314634/?challengeid=332533 (fully funded)
