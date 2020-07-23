SPOONER– In an impassioned debate about the reopening of school, the Spooner Area School District board selected Level 2 out of four options, where students will attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, with Wednesday set aside as a day for students to learn remotely, teachers to plan and teach virtually, and maintenance staff to deep clean the three school buildings.
That was the plan the administration recommended during the special meeting on Wednesday, July 22, that lasted nearly two hours, and it passed one a 5-2 vote after a vote on an option that would have run school five days as usual failed on a 5-2 vote.
In the vote for the first motion, Level 1, Michelle Jepson and Nathaniel Melton voted yes, while Deb Olson, Marsha Scherz, Paul Johnson, Kate McKinney, and Megan Benson-Moreau voted against it.
In the Level 2 vote, Melton and Johnson voted no, while the others voted yes.
Level 2 also allows parents to petition for remote-only learning for their children, a factor not included in Level 1, but a factor that will make teaching more difficult for teachers since they will be responsible for teaching both the in-class students and those learning from home.
The administrators had offered four options, each a complex blending of considerations that tried to balance a wide range of aspects, from ever-changing coronavirus conditions to health and safety of students, student instruction, special education, limited technology availability for some students, school facilities, transportation, out-of-school programs, extra-curricular, and financial costs.
Foremost among the considerations is that students unquestionably learn best in school, in person, with their teachers. The consensus was that learning online did not go as well as was hoped during the three final months of the school year when school was closed due to the virus.
Options
Four options had been presented to the board, representing a range of school attendance possiblities that could change throughout the school year at the school board's direction, based on developing COVID-19 conditions.
Level 1 was for the five-day school week with "universal hygiene" and social distancing, but no changes to busing.
Level 2 was for the four-day week with Wednesday reserved for "heavy cleaning" and disinfecting (with deep cleaning also over the weekend), more intense social distancing, and bus route planning that could change rapidly to reflect any localized confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Level 3 would put put the students on a rotating schedule of half being in school for two days and half learning remotely during a four-day school week. On the bus, students would be limited to one per seat, with a row of seats left empty between students.
Level 4 would be remote learning only with "no in-person learning experiences for students for duration of public health emergency."
A more in-depth article that includes the board's discussion of the options and their impacts will be in the July 30 Spooner Advocate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.