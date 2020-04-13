SPOONER– Voters have passed the Spooner Area School District's $16 million referendum 1,784-1,287, with 58% voting yes in the election on April 7. The unofficial results were tabulated on Monday, April 13, following the last day the absentee votes could be received across the state.
The referendum will cover district-wide infrastructure updates and repairs; safety, security and American with Disabilities Act improvements; academic and cafetorium additions at Spooner Elementary School; demolition of the small middle school gym; and the purchase of related furnishings, fixtures, and equipment.
"We are pleased by the outcome of the referendum vote and want to thank the community for their support," Superintendent Dave Aslyn said on Monday night. "The referendum projects will have a positive impact on learning, instruction, and safety for our students, families, staff, and community well into the future. We thank the entire community and will provide updates as projects move forward."
The cost of the projects is not expected to raise taxes above current tax levels since a drop in the debt levy in 2020-21 and beyond would be replaced with the new debt. The debt level is expected to drop again in 2027-28, “allowing for potential future facility needs,” the school district said.
The next step will be to work with CESA 10 to begin the design phase of the projects and work with R.W. Baird on financing.
