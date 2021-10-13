A Sarona man has pleaded guilty to five counts related to a crash between his vehicle and an Amish horse and buggy that occurred on Dec. 7 west of Birchwood.

Five children were injured and two hospitalized as a result of the crash on Cty. Hwy. M near Church Road. The horse and buggy were northbound on the highway when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck driven by 68-year-old Robert Dulian, who was allegedly driving drunk.

Dulian pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in Washburn County Circuit Court to one felony of reckless driving-causing great bodily harm, plus three misdemeanors of negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He also pleaded guilty to a fifth charge — a forfeiture for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.

Dulian’s $10,000 cash bond continues, and he is scheduled to appear before Judge Angeline E. Winton for sentencing on Jan. 19.

