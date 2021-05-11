Washburn County Circuit Court Judge Angeline Winton bound a Sarona man over for trial on May 5 on four charges of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Five children were injured when Robert Dulian, 68, crashed into their horse and buggy while allegedly driving intoxicated.

The crash occurred on Cty. Hwy. M near Church Road, west of Birchwood. The horse and buggy was northbound on Hwy. M and was rear-ended by a pickup truck. All five children were injured and two of them were hospitalized, said Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart. The horse was put down at the scene.

Dulian is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 11 in Washburn County Circuit Court.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments