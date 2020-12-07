SHELL LAKE– Santa will be in Shell Lake between 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday night, Dec. 12, to take children’s wish lists, and dispense some early gifts.
“We are excited to partner with local businesses and the community to offer our Annual Santa’s Visit in a different way this year!” Lakeland Family Resource Center (LFRC) said. “Santa’s Visit will be held as a drive through at the Shell Lake Municipal Campground. Families drive through to receive activity bags for the children and enjoy the light display! Santa will be there waving to the children so remember to bring your wish list for Santa! The first 200 kids will receive a gift from Santa.”
The event is free and open to the public.
The sponsors include Roundman Brewing, Tim Reedy-State Farm, Northlakes Community Clinic and Spooner Schools Afterschool Program.
The event also is made possible by LFRC’s community partners: Mental Health Task Force, Community Alliance for Prevention, Spooner Memorial Library, Shell Lake Public Library, Embrace, Spooner Health, Indianhead Credit Union, Jack Links Aquatic Center, Maple Ridge Care Center, UW Madison Division of Extension and McDonalds.
The light display is made possible by South Paw Grooming, Shell Lake State Bank, Al’s Market, Arlys Santiago, Salem Lutheran Church, Lake Park Alliance Church, Lakeplace, Potter’s Shed, Shell Lake Art Center, Tri-County Dairy Promoters, Shell Lake Marine, Shell Lake Police Foundation, The Body Shop Fitness Center, the Dryden Family, and Glenview.
Questions on Santa’s visit: Jacquie Buchmann, 715.939.1151 or jacquie.lfrc@gmail.com.
